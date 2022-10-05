Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed San Antonio mom on Mother’s Day weekend

Christopher Sharp, 39, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who ran a red light at a Northwest Side intersection and struck another car, killing its driver, has been arrested months after the crash, according to records.

Christopher Shad Sharp, 39, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He also had a parole violation.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on May 7, Sharp was driving a GMC Yukon westbound on Culebra Road when he ran a red light and struck a Ford Focus that was turning from Alamo Downs Parkway.

The Yukon struck the driver’s side of the Focus, which was being driven by 44-year-old Jessica Harper.

Harper and her passenger were taken to the hospital, where Harper later died.

The affidavit states that the driver of the Yukon, later identified as Sharp, was seen running away from the crash site.

A responding officer’s dash cam video captured video of Sharp running away, and witnesses were able to provide a description of him, the affidavit states.

Based on those details and information from the Yukon’s registration, police identified Sharp as the suspect.

Records show a warrant for his arrest was issued on May 12, and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Harper’s husband, Robert, told KSAT that she left behind two teenage children and was killed a mile away from her home.

The wreck occurred a day before Mother’s Day.

