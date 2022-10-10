Whataburger’s James Avery collection gets spicy with ketchup charms

James Avery is keeping its Whataburger collection “fancy” with new fancy ketchup charms.

The burger chain on Monday announced that ”Whataburger Fancy” and “Whataburger Spicy” ketchup charms are now on sale.

The charms are replicas of the ketchup tubs and are made of sterling silver. The cover of the packet is exposed to reveal the sauce underneath.

The charms are retailing for $84 each and are for sale at the Whatastore and James Avery.

The ketchup charms are the latest in the jewelry line, which also includes charms of fries, a cup, a heart and a Texas with a W on it.

Whataburger charms from James Avery. (Courtesy, James Avery and Whataburger)

