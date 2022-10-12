Free fishing clinic for kids to take place at Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River will be stocked with more than 600 native catfish ahead of a free fishing clinic at Brackenridge Park.

Brackenridge Park Conservancy is partnering with Fin Addict Angler Foundation to host Family & Friends Fishing Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 531 Brackenridge Way, near the Joske Pavilion.

The clinic will be open to children ages five to 16. While anglers ages 16 and younger can fish for free without a license year-round, volunteers will also be exempt from needing a fishing license for the duration of the clinic.

Pre-registration is available on the Fin Addict Angler website. Participants can also register from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the clinic.

Fin Addict Angler Foundation is focused on engaging local youth and communities to take an active interest in natural resources and the impact our actions make on the environment, according to the organization’s website.

“Fin Addict Instructors and volunteers will educate the youth on the basics of fishing through fun educational methods making this event full of excitement,” officials said.

Participants can bring their own fishing gear or use leased fishing equipment free of charge.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.