13th Floor Haunted House to host Anti-Bullying Night

SAN ANTONIO – 13th Floor Haunted House has partnered with a nonprofit organization to host an anti-bullying night on October 22nd.

A portion of the proceeds from that night will go to support the Don’t Be A Monster organization.

Don’t Be a Monster is a nonprofit organization that partners with Haunted Houses to provide free bullying prevention programs to schools across the United States.

“Don’t Be A Monster has positively impacted the lives of over 100,000 students since it was founded,” said Don’t Be A Monster spokesperson Mario Ochoa. “This season, we are focused on bringing attention to anti-bullying efforts across the country.”

“October is National Bullying Prevention Month and we are committed to being a part of the conversation against bullying,” said Ochoa.

Guests can purchase tickets or find more information online or on-site at the haunted house.

Anti-bullying event put on by Don't Be a Monster and 13th Floor Haunted House. (Don't Be A Monster)

