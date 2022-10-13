Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road.

According to police, the woman was traveling on Highway 281 when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of her vehicle and rolled into a median.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle, police said.

The female driver was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where she is expected to recover.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.