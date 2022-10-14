Smithson Valley High School students will showcase designs in Marisol Deluna Community Fashion Show

Smithson Valley High School will showcase their original designs in the Marisol Deluna 2022 Community Fashion Show.

Smithson Valley High School fashion design students will showcase their work in the Marisol Deluna Community Fashion Show later this month.

The fashion show will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Arneson River Theater in San Antonio.

The Marisol Deluna Foundation is a San Antonio-based charitable nonprofit organization that supports the mentoring of students in the fashion design industry.

Fourteen students were invited to participate in the annual fashion show by Deluna, a New York fashion designer who is a native Texan.

Deluna founded the Marisol Deluna Foundation with hopes of supporting fashion design students to pursue their dreams, according to the Marisol Foundation site.

SVHS Student reveals her clothing design. (Comal ISD)

The Marisol Deluna Community Fashion Show will give Smithson Valley High School students the chance to show their clothing designs to the public with the opportunity of pursuing education and mentor opportunities.

“I have always been inspired by fashion,” said Alcoser, currently enrolled in Fashion Design II at SVHS. “Fashion design is a very deep art, and the industry is really big and growing. I hope to further my education in fashion and turn my passion into a career.”

The fashion show is free to attend and will have a pop-up store, and refreshments will be for sale, with proceeds going to the Marisol Deluna Foundation.

