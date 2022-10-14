Residents displaced after fire rips through downtown home with 7 apartments, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A house with at least seven apartments inside of it went up in flames Friday afternoon and left many residents displaced, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Quincy Street.

When firefighters arrived, they said fire was coming from the back of the home, which was undergoing a remodel. It quickly spread to the attic.

Fire crews were able to get control of the fire in about 15 minutes. No one was injured.

It’s unknown what caused the fire, and damage to the apartments inside is extensive.

The residents are displaced, as they’re currently without power, according to SAFD.

Further details are limited. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.