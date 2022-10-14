89º

Local News

Residents displaced after fire rips through downtown home with 7 apartments, SAFD says

No injuries were reported but residents are displaced

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, House fire, Fire, San Antonio, Downtown
House fire near downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A house with at least seven apartments inside of it went up in flames Friday afternoon and left many residents displaced, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Quincy Street.

When firefighters arrived, they said fire was coming from the back of the home, which was undergoing a remodel. It quickly spread to the attic.

Fire crews were able to get control of the fire in about 15 minutes. No one was injured.

It’s unknown what caused the fire, and damage to the apartments inside is extensive.

The residents are displaced, as they’re currently without power, according to SAFD.

Further details are limited. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email