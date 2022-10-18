54º

At least four businesses damaged in fire at industrial strip center on Northeast Side

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Patty Santos, Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, Northeast Side, SAFD
At least four businesses were damaged in a fire at a commercial strip center Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Northeast Side.

Fire crews were called to the 11000 block of Wye Drive near Perrin Beitel and Wurzbach Parkway at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found heavy smoke coming from a building that houses 18 manufacturing businesses, ranging from machine shops to a screen-printing business.

Firefighters were aggressive in fighting the fire and were able to knock it down in about 30 minutes, according to an SAFD spokesperson.

Four businesses sustained smoke and fire damage, and several others have water damage.

All of the occupants made it out. There were no injuries caused by the fire.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

