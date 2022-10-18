At least four businesses damaged in fire at industrial strip center on Northeast Side

At least four businesses were damaged in a fire at a commercial strip center Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – At least four businesses were damaged in a fire at a commercial strip center on the city’s Northeast Side.

Fire crews were called to the 11000 block of Wye Drive near Perrin Beitel and Wurzbach Parkway at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found heavy smoke coming from a building that houses 18 manufacturing businesses, ranging from machine shops to a screen-printing business.

Firefighters were aggressive in fighting the fire and were able to knock it down in about 30 minutes, according to an SAFD spokesperson.

Four businesses sustained smoke and fire damage, and several others have water damage.

All of the occupants made it out. There were no injuries caused by the fire.