Man arrested for robbing San Antonio Twin Liquors, threatening shooting, affidavit states

Clifton Leonard has been charged with robbery, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for robbing a Twin Liquors store and threatening to open fire, according to court records.

Clifton Leonard, 37, was booked on Thursday and charged with robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Leonard is accused of stealing a bottle of vodka from a Twin Liquors location on Sept. 19.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that someone confronted Leonard, and Leonard pushed that person several feet back.

Leonard used his hand to gesture as if he had a gun, the affidavit states.

He then said “I’m going to get a gun from my car and I’m going to shoot you,” according to investigators.

Police said the victim was able to identify Leonard in a photo lineup.

His bond is set at $30,000.

Read also: