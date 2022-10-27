GMSA Haunted Adventures: KSAT producers get more than a car wash in this spooky tunnel

The eerie Halloween chill is in the air and if you still need a good spook, you can check out a Haunted Car Wash.

SAN ANTONIO – The eerie Halloween chill is in the air and if you still need a good spook, you can check out a Haunted Car Wash.

Super Sudz is located at 6780 Bandera Road and transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.

The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine and more.

Officials with the car wash said the experience is only $20 for members.

Check out the video (above) to hear what some of our crew had to say about the experience.

