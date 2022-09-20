Haunted Oaks Halloween attraction returns to Rolling Oaks Mall

Haunted Oaks will feature gruesome rooms, haunted hallways, creepy corridors, and special surprises set to frighten patrons of all ages, 12 years and older.

SAN ANTONIO – A haunted house is returning to Rolling Oaks Mall for the second spooky season in a row.

Haunted Oaks will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and run through Halloween.

This year the haunted house has expanded its footprint to include a 10,000-square-foot maze.

”It’s dark, it’s big, it’s loud, and we didn’t hold anything back. Haunted Oaks is a horrifying experience that only the truly fearless will survive,” officials said in a press release.

Tickets for Haunted Oaks can be purchased at hauntedoaks.org. Prices range from $20 online to $25 at the door. Tickets are non-refundable.

Haunted Oaks will feature creepy-crampy rooms and hidden surprises.

“This is going to cause emotional damage. You’re not ready for this. If you think you are, come on out and prove it,” said Haunted Oaks Artistic Director Noah Peterson.

Flashing lights and other intense audio may induce seizures. People who suffer from certain health conditions are advised not to enter the attraction.

Rolling Oaks Mall is located at 6909 N. Loop 1604 E. Haunted Oaks will be on the second floor of the mall.

Haunted Oaks Hours:

Thursdays & Fridays: 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sundays: Noon - 6 p.m.

