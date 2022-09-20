87º

Alpaca pumpkin patch, fall festival opening in Floresville this fall

People can feed, pet, walk animals at The Black Barn Alpacas

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

The Black Barn Alpacas is located at 3915 US Highway 181 S. in Floresville. (© Grace Davidson)

SAN ANTONIO – A new, furry fall festival is opening in Floresville next month.

The Black Barn Alpacas announced that it is opening on Oct. 1 and will host a fall festival every weekend throughout the month.

The 16-acre farm in Floresville includes more than 50 alpacas that guests will be able to pet, feed and take pictures with.

The fall festival will also include live music, carnival games, hay rides, food trucks, a pumpkin patch and bounce houses, according to a news release.

The fall festival will be held from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays, noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays throughout October.

The pumpkin patch only will be available from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday.

A three-hole washer tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29.

The release states that people can buy their tickets online or at the door.

General admission is $10 each and children 2 and younger are free. People can feed and walk the alpacas for $5.

The Black Barn Alpacas is located at 3915 US Highway 181 S. in Floresville. For more information, click here.

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

