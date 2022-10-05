POTEET, Texas – You can pick your own pumpkin off the vine at George Farms in Poteet.

This is the fourth year the farm is hosting the pick-your-own pumpkin patch, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in October.

Hay rides, fishing, farm games and a pumpkin house are also available for guests to enjoy during their visit.

There are opportunities for photos and there will be food vendors for treats and eats.

“We are going to be having a trick-or-treat night, costume contest and a movie on the farm on October 29th,” farm owner Jennifer George told KSAT via email.

George said the following activities would be included with admission to the farm:

Petting zoo

Rubber Duck races

Climb a tire mountain

Farm education

Face painting

Access to kiddy farm area

Kids crafts

Pumpkin Jump House

Wine tasting by Poteet County Winery

Admission to the farm is $10 and gives you access to the activities listed above. For an additional $5 you can also get a hayride ticket and your choice of pumpkin to pick from the vine. Entry to the farm is free for children ages three and younger.

Guests can pay at the gate once they arrive.

George Farms is located at 595 Mobile Home Alley in Poteet.

