Blast zombies with 500 rounds of glowing gellyballs on San Antonio area zombie hike

ST. HEDWIG, Texas – You can hunt for zombies on the outskirts of San Antonio this October.

Paintball Knights in St. Hedwig is hosting zombie hikes through a “haunted” village and wooded area where guests can blast zombies with glowing gellyballs.

Gellyballs are a low-impact shooter game designed for kids ages 5 and older, according to Paintball Knights owner Michael Ahr.

“Gellyballs are similar to Orbees and don’t leave anything on your clothing, so no special clothing is needed,” Ahr said.

The interactive zombie hikes are scheduled for 7:30-10:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October.

This is the third year Paintball Knights is hosting the zombie hike.

Participants are given a blaster at the beginning of the hike with 500 glowing rounds and led on a guided tour of the forest.

Reservations are encouraged as spots are filling up fast for the zombie hunts.

Zombie hunts are $20 per person.

Paintball Knights is located one mile off Loop 1604 at 13289 La Vernia Road in St. Hedwig.

