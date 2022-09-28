Here’s a map of music, art, food and beer festivals to visit around Texas this fall

Wurstfest, Luminaria and Austin City Limits are among the events happening in Texas this fall.

SAN ANTONIO – If autumn is your favorite season, then you’ll be happy to know that there are several fall festivals taking place around Texas.

We’re not just talking about pumpkin patches, either. Across the Lone Star State, there are more than 15 festivals dealing with music, art, food and beer over the next two months.

In the San Antonio area, fall fun kicks off with the 75th annual Floresville Peanut Festival on Oct. 6-8. The following weekend, Octoberfest takes place at the Tower of the Americas.

October wraps up with the Seguin Pecan Fest Heritage Days on Oct. 29, and then it’s time for Luminaria, Día de los Muertos and Wurstfest.

In other parts of the state, music festivals are in store for Central Texas plus there is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, which kicks off this weekend.

It’s a pleasant time to go on a fall road trip. How many of these festivals are you headed to?

