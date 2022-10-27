Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store.

The incident occurred on Oct. 18 around 7 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the store and pulled out a handgun. That’s when, police say, the suspect pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.

Police said the clerk panicked and could not get the register open. The suspect walked behind the counter and pulled the money box from under the register and fled with the money box and an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

SAPD searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.