Which do you like? Marcus needs help finding the perfect Halloween costume

SAN ANTONIO – A local children’s hospital is asking for help in choosing a Halloween costume for their facility dog named Marcus.

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio recently opened voting to the contest, and they say they hope to find the perfect costume to make the holiday more fun for its young patients.

“Our facility dog, Marcus, will be a big part of our Halloween celebrations, but he needs help! What will Marcus be? We are asking the community to vote to help Marcus pick his costume this year,” the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio said.

A press release said the costume with the most votes will be worn by Marcus (and his handlers, Allison and Tiani) during their annual trick-or-treat parade at the hospital on October 31.

To vote, click here. Voting closes on October 30.

