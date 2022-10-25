60º

GMSA Haunted Adventures: KSAT producers get scared at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream continues through Oct. 30

Joy Presley, Executive Producer, GMSA

Dylan Collins, KSAT Explains Producer

Carlo Jagge, News Producer

The first stop on KSAT12′s fright tour: Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld.

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is almost here and that means it’s time to check out some of San Antonio’s local scary haunts.

The first stop on KSAT12′s fright tour: Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld.

Here’s some of what our crew had to say about their experience.

Joy Presley, executive producer GMSA:

“Talk about an adventure! My voice still hurts from all the screaming! This was my second time experiencing Howl-O-Scream and I had a blast. It was a spooky good time and beautifully put together. The “Monster Stomp” show was my favorite part. The cast is so talented. I couldn’t stop dancing.”

Dylan Collins, KSAT Explains producer:

“My experience at SeaWorld was one for the books! The haunted houses always do the trick, and some are more scary than others, but that adds to the excitement -- the uncertainty of knowing what is about to come. If you have small kids, this is the place a little before dark, but after dark, bring the older kids and husbands who think they can’t be scared -- put them to the test. I screamed a little too much, but jump scares just aren’t my thing. There’s plenty of those if they are your thing.”

Carlo Jagge, news producer:

“I used to go to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream a ton when I was a kid. This time I got to experience it as an adult and it was just as fun, if not more fun. There was definitely a little something for everyone. I think they did a good job of offering things for all age groups. I have to mention the production value too. The actors they have on their team are dedicated! I had to remind myself a few times they were just people wearing costumes. If you’re looking for something fun to do this Halloween, go check it out.”

On Thursday, GMSA will head to a haunted car wash and then on Friday they will be at Haunted Oaks, located at Rolling Oaks Mall.

SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream continues through Oct. 30. For more information, click here.

Joy Presley is the GMSA Executive Producer at KSAT. She is passionate about morning news and has worked the overnight/early morning shift since 2010. She has a degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and has covered a wide range of stories, including the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. She loves going to the beach, movies and road trips.

Dylan Collins is the producer for KSAT Explains. Before joining KSAT, Dylan was a news producer at WAFB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has also worked on multiple productions led by the Discovery Channel.

