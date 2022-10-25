GMSA Haunted Adventures: KSAT producers get scared at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is almost here and that means it’s time to check out some of San Antonio’s local scary haunts.

The first stop on KSAT12′s fright tour: Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld.

Here’s some of what our crew had to say about their experience.

Joy Presley, executive producer GMSA:

“Talk about an adventure! My voice still hurts from all the screaming! This was my second time experiencing Howl-O-Scream and I had a blast. It was a spooky good time and beautifully put together. The “Monster Stomp” show was my favorite part. The cast is so talented. I couldn’t stop dancing.”

Dylan Collins, KSAT Explains producer:

“My experience at SeaWorld was one for the books! The haunted houses always do the trick, and some are more scary than others, but that adds to the excitement -- the uncertainty of knowing what is about to come. If you have small kids, this is the place a little before dark, but after dark, bring the older kids and husbands who think they can’t be scared -- put them to the test. I screamed a little too much, but jump scares just aren’t my thing. There’s plenty of those if they are your thing.”

Carlo Jagge, news producer:

“I used to go to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream a ton when I was a kid. This time I got to experience it as an adult and it was just as fun, if not more fun. There was definitely a little something for everyone. I think they did a good job of offering things for all age groups. I have to mention the production value too. The actors they have on their team are dedicated! I had to remind myself a few times they were just people wearing costumes. If you’re looking for something fun to do this Halloween, go check it out.”

On Thursday, GMSA will head to a haunted car wash and then on Friday they will be at Haunted Oaks, located at Rolling Oaks Mall.

SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream continues through Oct. 30. For more information, click here.