Deputies looking for sexual assault suspect who entered home through an open garage door

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect who assaulted a woman in the Lucky Ranch Subdivision on Monday morning.

Deputies were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the 11800 block of Davalos Lane in West Bexar County after a victim reported a sexual assault.

According to deputies, the suspect gained entry to the residence through an open garage door.

Following the assault, deputies say the suspect left through the open garage. It’s unknown if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate anyone who fit the description of the suspect.

Investigators are asking the public for surveillance footage from the Lucky Ranch Subdivision from 9-11 a.m. on Monday so they can try to identify a suspect.

“If there was a suspicious male you did not recognize today from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. and you live in the area of the Lucky Ranch subdivision call the BCSO at (210)335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. Additionally, please email any surveillance footage to BCSOTIPS@bexar.org,” a Facebook post from BCSO states.

Deputies described the suspect as a light-skinned white male with a slender/thin build and dark brown hair. He is thought to be approximately 5′9.

The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black or dark-colored sweatpants, black and blue tennis shoes and a white surgical mask. He might possibly have a scar over his right eyebrow, according to deputies.

