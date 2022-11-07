86º

Local News

Laika Cheesecake and Espresso to expand to New Braunfels

Construction is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2023

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Food, Cheesecake
Apple caramel pecan cheesecake (Adobe Stock)

The Alamo Heights-based cheesecake restaurant Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is expanding to New Braunfels later this month.

The local cake shop is known for crafting one-of-a-kind cheesecakes, occasionally in to-go jars, using fresh ingredients.

Construction of the second café will begin on Nov. 30 and is expected to cost $60,000, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The building is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2023.

The shop will be located at 1430 Unicorn Ave, Suite 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email