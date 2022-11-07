Laika Cheesecake and Espresso to expand to New Braunfels

The Alamo Heights-based cheesecake restaurant Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is expanding to New Braunfels later this month.

The local cake shop is known for crafting one-of-a-kind cheesecakes, occasionally in to-go jars, using fresh ingredients.

Construction of the second café will begin on Nov. 30 and is expected to cost $60,000, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The building is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2023.

The shop will be located at 1430 Unicorn Ave, Suite 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130.

