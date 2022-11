Elijah Rivera is wanted for three counts of indecent exposure, according to Windcrest police.

SAN ANTONIO – Police officers in Windcrest are searching for a man accused of exposing himself three times in the spring.

Elijah Rivera is wanted for three counts of indecent exposure, police said on Tuesday.

WPD said the incidents happened between April 12 and May 3.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact WPD at 210-655-2666.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

