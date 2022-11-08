‘The walker is long gone’: Young San Antonio shooting victim proves doctors wrong during recovery

A 5-year-old boy who doctors said would never walk again after being shot in the back during a drive-by shooting is not just walking but also running.

Romeo Aguilar was shot Oct. 24, 2021. Three weeks after the shooting, he started moving his legs and was able to get around with the help of a walker.

“He don’t use that walker no more, let me tell you that. The walker is long gone,” said his mother, Rosella Aguilar.

Over a year since the shooting, Aguilar said Romeo has been running and keeping up with his friends. She said Romeo’s recovery journey has been amazing but is far from over. Despite all his progress, he slightly drags one foot and is still in rehab to build strength in his legs.

“When we went trick-or-treating. His legs got tired, and like they just give out. They don’t give him a signal. He just starts falling. So we use the wheelchair for the long outings that we have,” Aguilar said.

She added that the mental battle is just as tough for Romeo. Her son has PTSD and still has nightmares about the shooting.

“Screaming about, ‘Get me out the car. They’re shooting me,’” Aguilar said, referring to her son’s nightmares.

She says that although some days come with lots of struggles, every day is a blessing.

“We make every day amazing because we still get to wake up to him, and we get to tell him we love him,” Aguilar said.

She said she forgave the people responsible for the shooting, but she will never forget what they did.

At last check, San Antonio police still have not made any arrests in the case.

