City of Keller remembers victim of tragic plane crash in Dallas Air Show

SAN ANTONIO – The City of Keller reflected on one victim from the fatal plane crash in Dallas on Sunday that claimed six lives. Terry Barker was remembered for his impact on the city as a “committed public servant” and his devotion to his family.

Barker was a husband, father, grandfather, and army veteran who had retired from a career with American Airlines, according to the City of Keller.

The Keller resident served as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission from 1995 to 1999 and was elected to two terms on the Keller City Council, helping guide the community from 1999 to 2003, officials said.

City officials also reflected on their time with Barker as friends and colleagues.

“I was fortunate to have him as a friend, and his guidance when it came to what was best for our residents never steered me wrong,” Mayor Armin Mizani said.

Former Mayor Pat McGrail, who served on the city council beside Barker, described him as a thoughtful and caring person and politician who would be missed by all who knew him.

The city of Keller gave its condolences to the barker family, stating, “Our thoughts today are with Karen, Caleb, Nathan, and the rest of Terry’s family and friends.”

A Field of Honor display set for disassembly will remain in front of Keller Town Hall for an additional week in memory of Barker.