Westfall Branch Library reopening its doors after months of maintenance

Public library bookshelf seen from inside

SAN ANTONIO – After months of maintenance, San Antonio Public Library’s Westfall Branch is welcoming community members back.

At noon on Nov. 29, the library will resume regular operating hours.

The $246,000 renovation project included flooring replacement, renovated restrooms, an automatic front door, a fresh coat of paint, lighting enchantments, and a bottle-filling fountain.

The project was extended after asbestos-containing materials were uncovered during construction. All asbestos has now been removed from the building, according to a news release.

In honor of its grand reopening, the library will offer crafts, learning programs, and a historical display exploring Westfall’s history during regular hours through Saturday, Dec. 3.

Interim service will resume at Westfall Branch Library after Nov. 23.

