Westfall Branch Library reopening its doors after months of maintenance

Library will resume normal operating hours at 12 p.m. on Nov. 29

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Public library bookshelf seen from inside (Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – After months of maintenance, San Antonio Public Library’s Westfall Branch is welcoming community members back.

At noon on Nov. 29, the library will resume regular operating hours.

The $246,000 renovation project included flooring replacement, renovated restrooms, an automatic front door, a fresh coat of paint, lighting enchantments, and a bottle-filling fountain.

The project was extended after asbestos-containing materials were uncovered during construction. All asbestos has now been removed from the building, according to a news release.

In honor of its grand reopening, the library will offer crafts, learning programs, and a historical display exploring Westfall’s history during regular hours through Saturday, Dec. 3.

Interim service will resume at Westfall Branch Library after Nov. 23.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

