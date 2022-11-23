Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side; suspect on the run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man during an apparent robbery attempt on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on South Calaveras Street near Elvira Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, a man in his 40s was approached by a man in his 20s who demanded his property. That’s when, police say, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg.

Police said the suspect, a man wearing a hoodie and had neck tattoos, fled in a silver sedan with just one working headlight. The man has not been found.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.