Injured bald eagle escaped crate during transfer on North Side, bird rehab organization says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bird rehabilitation organization is asking for the public’s help in searching for a bald eagle that escaped on Monday evening on the North Side.

Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, said the bald eagle was being transferred to a facility for treatment when it escaped its crate.

The bald eagle had a broken left leg but was able to fly and stand, the organization said in a Facebook video.

This evening, an injured bald eagle that was being transferred to our facility for treatment escaped its crate. We ask our San Antonio friends to help keep an eye out for this eagle. For more information, please view the video. Posted by Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy on Monday, November 28, 2022

The adult male has a dark brown body and a white head and tail. He has a five-foot wing span.

Anyone who sees a bald eagle matching the description within a 10-mile radius of Last Chance Forever is asked to contact the organization at 210-499-4080.

The organization is located at 311 North Loop Road, near Wurzbach Parkway and Highway 281.

“We appreciate your help, let’s give this symbol of our nation a fighting chance to heal and get back into the wild,” the organization said.

