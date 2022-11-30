Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3.

Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.

There will be a Pixel Tree Light Show, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, musical performances, food trucks, holiday vendors and more, according to the event page.

Museum Reach River of Lights (San Antonio River Authority)

Attendees can also bring a toy for the Fill The Canoe toy drive. The toy drive benefits St. PJ’S Children’s Home.

Holiday Stage Schedule:

6:10 – 6:30 p.m. Lanier High School Jazz Band

6:40 – 7:00 p.m. - Whittier Middle School Mariachi Band

7:10 – 7:30 p.m. - Highlands High School Choir

7:40 – 8:00 p.m. - Velocity (Air Force Band of the West)

8:10 – 8:30 p.m. - Velocity (Air Force Band of the West)

8:40 – 9:00 p.m. - Velocity (Air Force Band of the West)

“You can come write a letter to Santa or visit a reindeer in training, decorate cookies with Chefs and Student Chefs from the Baking and Pastry Arts Program at St. Philips College, and enjoy some festive tunes at our Holiday Stage featuring some of the best musicians in town,” organizers said on the Facebook event page.

