These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program.

Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates and the number of fish to be stocked at each location:

Earl Scott Pond - 350 fish are expected to be stocked on Jan. 31.

Live Oak City - 1,050 fish are expected to be stocked over the course of three days, including Dec. 20, Jan. 11 and 25

Miller’s Pond - 3,792 fish will be stocked this season on dates including Dec. 22, Jan. 20 and Feb. 17

Southside Lions Park (Hi-Lions) - 4,744 fish will be stocked on dates including Dec. 22, Jan. 20 and Feb. 17

More than 20,000 rainbow trout will also be stocked along the Canyon Tailrace of the Guadalupe River in the New Braunfels area starting Friday.

Other stock locations near San Antonio include Fischer Park Pond 1 in New Braunfels, which will be stocked with 900 fish on Dec. 8 and Guadalupe River State Park in Spring Branch, which will be stocked with 1,500 fish on Jan. 5.

Dates and locations are subject to change, TPWD officials said. Most stocking occurs between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Kids aged 16 and younger can fish for free but anyone over 17 must have a valid fishing license. Licenses and endorsements are not required when fishing in a Texas state park.

TPWD suggests using cheese, kernel corn, nightcrawlers, red wigglers and mealworms as bait to catch trout.

The statewide bag limit is five trout per day. There is no minimum length limit.

More headlines: