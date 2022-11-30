San Antonio Metro Health to receive more than $25M in grant money from CDC

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said San Antonio Metro Health will receive more than $3M in federal grant money from the CDC.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District will benefit from more than $3 billion in federal grants aimed at building public health infrastructure.

San Antonio’s health agency is expected to receive more than $25 million in grants from the Centers for Disease Control. The money will be distributed over the next five years.

Metro Health is among more than 100 state, county and local health departments on the CDC’s funding list.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the money will go toward implementing the SA Forward five-year plan, which includes such initiatives as mental health, health care access and efforts to prevent domestic violence.

“We have a very strong Metro Health Department, I think a lot of our community got very familiar with them during the course of the last few years; they do a lot more than just infectious disease prevention. It goes into the heart of prevention and improving public health metrics across the board, and that’s what our five-year plan is all about,” Nirenberg said.

