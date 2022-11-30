Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend multiple times for not ‘helping her with the bills,’ SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend multiple times after she accused him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records.

Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Bexar County Jail records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gutierrez and her 42-year-old boyfriend went to her apartment on Thursday after drinking at a bar. She became “confrontational” and accused him of “not helping her with the bills,” the affidavit states.

The confrontation escalated, police said, and Gutierrez grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

The man was stabbed in his neck, right hand, left leg and back, police said.

He ran away and called for help, and police officers met him at the apartment’s leasing office.

The affidavit states he was “bleeding profusely” and a blood trail led to the woman’s apartment.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

A warrant for Gutierrez’s arrest was issued that same day. Records show she was taken into custody on Tuesday and her bond is set at $75,000.

