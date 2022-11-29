Woman pleads guilty in connection with Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance, murder

Family of Vanessa Guillen marking first anniversary of her disappearance and murder at Fort Hood

WACO, Texas – A Killeen woman charged in connection with the disappearance of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen has pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation, federal officials said.

From April 22, 2020, to July 1, 2020, Aguilar helped U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in “corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating and concealing evidence— that is, the body of Vanessa Guillen—in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime,” according to a news release.

Officials said Aguilar also altered and destroyed information in Robinson’s Google account.

“During the investigation into the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Aguilar made four materially false statements to federal investigators,” according to a news release.

Aguilar faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and three years of supervised release, along with a $1 million fine.

A judge has not set a sentencing date for Aguilar.

