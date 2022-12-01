$5K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of aggravated robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of aggravated robbery.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, the suspect was seen stealing materials from a construction site at 5851 Hematite Rim, not far from Loop 410 and New Sulpher Springs Road, on Nov. 30.

The victim confronted the suspect and the man displayed a firearm, the report states.

The suspect then left the location with the construction materials.

Anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect could receive up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Calls and tips provided directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) or by sending a text. Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

More headlines: