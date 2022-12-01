Woman in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot on the city’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 5030 block of Glen Ridge Drive, not far from Evers Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a woman was found inside a boarded up and burnt apartment after she had been shot in the face by a man. The suspect fled after the shooting.

The unidentified woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, she was listed in critical condition. The male suspect has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not give a motive for the shooting.