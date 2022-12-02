Northside ISD to host free comic convention

SAN ANTONIO – Nerdvana Con celebrates anime, manga, and graphic art at Stevens High School this weekend.

The free event will be from 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 600 N. Ellison Drive.

Nerdvana Con is geared towards middle and high school students and was created to encourage awareness and appreciation of the artistic and literary depth of anime, manga, and graphic art, and educate students about possible careers in these fields, according to a release.

There will be exhibits, games, cosplay contests, and breakout sessions on graphic novels, manga, and author panels.

