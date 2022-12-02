64º

Northside ISD to host free comic convention

Event is from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIONerdvana Con celebrates anime, manga, and graphic art at Stevens High School this weekend.

The free event will be from 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 600 N. Ellison Drive.

Nerdvana Con is geared towards middle and high school students and was created to encourage awareness and appreciation of the artistic and literary depth of anime, manga, and graphic art, and educate students about possible careers in these fields, according to a release.

There will be exhibits, games, cosplay contests, and breakout sessions on graphic novels, manga, and author panels.

