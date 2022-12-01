48º

Four Comal ISD robotics teams qualify for state championship

Event takes place Dec. 1, through Dec. 3,

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Four Comal ISD robotics teams qualify for state championship. (Comal ISD)

Four Comal Independent School District robotics teams have qualified for the Texas UIL State Championships - Best Division 2022.

The event takes place Thursday, Dec. 1, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Frisco Conference Center and Comerica Center.

The four teams representing the Comal ISD school district are Canyon Lake High School, Hill Country College Preparatory High School, Spring Branch Middle School, and Smithson Valley Middle School, according to a news release.

For this year’s competition, officials chose the theme “Made 2 Order.” Students are expected to find supply chain fulfillment solutions, using their robots as part of the supply chain production.

