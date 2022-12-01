San Antonio Academy students collect over 22,000 food items for San Antonio Food Bank

San Antonio Academy students raise over 22,000 food items for families in need

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Academy’s annual food drive surpassed previous school records by collecting over 22,000 items for the San Antonio Food Bank.

The food drive occurred from Nov. 7-18, finishing just before Thanksgiving, according to a news release.

Community service projects and the opportunity to serve others are essential concepts the San Antonio Academy works to instill in its students, school officials said.

“Leadership is an important pillar at San Antonio Academy,” said John Weaver, SAA’s Director of Campus Life. “We believe leadership begins with serving others, and the food drive for San Antonio Food Bank is just one of the many ways we aim to serve our community.”

(San Antonio Academy of Texas)

