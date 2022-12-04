VIDEO: Connecticut mother rushes to rescue daughter from raccoon’s unprovoked attack on front doorstep

A heroic mother quickly jumped into action and saved her daughter from a raccoon attack on the front porch of their home, surveillance video of the incident shows.

ASHFORD, Conn. – A heroic mother in Connecticut quickly jumped into action and saved her daughter from a raccoon attack on the front porch of their home, surveillance video of the incident shows.

The chaos happened Friday morning at their home in Ashford, Conn. and video of the incident was shared by the girl’s mother on Facebook to “show everyone what the raccoon did.”

She added that both her and her daughter will be getting checked out by medical staff in case it was rabid.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this brave girl!” she said in the post.

Video of the incident shows her daughter standing near the front door when the raccoon came up to her unannounced. The young girl began to scream as the creature latched on to her leg.

Despite shaking her leg to try to get the raccoon off, it wouldn’t release its grip.

After hearing her daughter’s piercing screams, her mother ran outside and grabbed onto the raccoon, pulling it from her daughter. The grip was so strong that the girl’s mother had flipped her over while still pulling the raccoon away.

Eventually, the girl was able to go back inside and the mother began wrestling with it, trying to toss it into the yard.

The raccoon was squirmy but eventually lost its hold and was thrown into the yard, the video shows.

The girl’s mother went back inside and eventually the raccoon went away from the home.

It’s unknown if either of the girls were injured, but many social media users praised the girl’s mother for her quick save.

