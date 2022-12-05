Texas’ backup quarterback enters transfer portal ahead of Alamo Bowl

Texas quarterback Hudson Card (1) is pressured by Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Longhorns will have a new backup quarterback in their highly-anticipated matchup versus the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies in the Valero Alamo Bowl, according to media reports.

Sophomore Hudson Card, who was the opening quarterback for the first two games of the 2021 season and was the starter for three games this year after quarterback Quinn Ewers got injured, has officially appeared in the transfer portal on the first day of its opening.

Card, a former ESPN Top 40 player and former four-star recruit from Lake Travis, lost a hotly-contested quarterback battle in the spring with Ewers for the starting position, only to play after Ewers sustained an injury in the first half of the game against then-number 1 ranked Alabama.

For the season, Card completed 75 of 108 passes (69.4 %) for 928 yards and six touchdowns. He’s thrown for 1,523 yards and 11 total touchdowns in his career and back on Sept. 17, he led the Longhorns to a 41-20 victory over UTSA, accounting for 191 total yards and a touchdown pass as the starter.

Texas still has highly touted quarterback Maalik Murphy and Charles Wright available as potential backups for the bowl game. The Longhorns also are set to bring in Arch Manning, the nation’s number one ranked prep quarterback, in for the spring.

Card has three years of eligibility remaining.