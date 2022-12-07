Former NFL Players encourage kids to explore nature at annual ‘Fishing Lines at Christmas Time’ event

SAN ANTONIO – About 200 families attended the Union Sportsmen’s Alliances Annual Fishing Lines event on Saturday at Woodlawn Lake Park.

Meant to encourage kids to explore nature and learn about conservation efforts, former NFL players, roofers, sheet metal workers, and electrical workers showed up to support the program, according to a news release.

Priest Holmes, former NFL player and founder of the Priest Holmes Foundation, organized the event in the Alamo City, where he grew up.

“It’s my passion to be able to use my professional career as a platform to connect with underserved communities,” Holmes said. “Fishing brings the experience of being outdoors while learning patience and a new life skill. It’s a connection between myself and the families who participate while we create positive memories.”

Priest Holmes, former NFL player and founder of the Priest Holmes Foundation, poses with students. (Union Sportsmen's Alliance)

The event had a picnic and free holiday gifts, which included bikes and stuffed animals, according to the news release.

“Getting families outdoors together, especially in urban areas, and giving them the knowledge and tools to pursue activities like fishing is so important to the future of our outdoor heritage,” said USA Conservation Coordinator Cody Campbell. “We are proud to provide young people with these rewarding experiences and extremely grateful to all the union members and partners who make them possible.”

Former NFL Players taught local students to fish at ‘Fishing Lines at Christmas Time’ annual event. (Union Sportsmen's Alliance)

