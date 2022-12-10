Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident the night before, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 15-year-old lived at the house that was being targeted in the drive-by shootings in the 7000 block of Estrid Trail. Officials said the teen was trying to get into the Kia when deputies approached him.

He then took off on foot and ran into his neighbors’ backyards. Deputies said they were able to catch up to him and take him into custody on Seldon Trail.

A weapon was found inside the Kia, and it was deemed stolen, BCSO said. The teen was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle but could face additional charges.

On Dec. 6, deputies were again called to the same area, in the 7400 block of Estrid Trail, for a drive-by shooting.

After arriving, deputies collected shell casings and spoke with a witness who said the gunfire damaged his home. The suspect allegedly took off in a red vehicle after the shooting.

Hours later, deputies saw a red Hyundai that possibly matched the vehicle’s description in the drive-by shooting. It was found at an apartment complex on Goldfield and Rittiman Road, according to the BCSO.

Deputies ran a check on the vehicle and later determined it was stolen.

They followed the vehicle to a nearby gas station in the 6000 block of IH-15 North and approached the suspects.

The driver, a 16-year-old, ran from deputies and went to a nearby hotel. He was carrying a handgun with an extended magazine, and officials said he threw it over a fence.

Deputies recovered the weapon and arrested the teen shortly after.

Officials said the backseat passenger of the red vehicle, a 16-year-old, also ran away from deputies. He was later arrested on an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The last suspect, Sidney Temple, was the front-seat passenger. Despite trying to escape deputies, Temple was apprehended and taken into custody.

Listed below are all of the suspects and their charges:

The driver, a 16-year-old juvenile suspect:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony

Evading arrest or detention, Class A misdemeanor

Theft of property >$100 <$750, Class B misdemeanor

Unauthorized use of a vehicle, state jail felony

Unlawful carry of a weapon, Class A misdemeanor

Rear passenger, a 16-year-old juvenile suspect:

Evading arrest or detention, Class A misdemeanor

Unlawful carry of a weapon, Class A misdemeanor

Front passenger charges, 19-year-old Sidney Temple:

Evade arrest or detention, Class A misdemeanor

Unlawful carry of a weapon, Class A misdemeanor

Unlawful carry of a weapon - handgun - motor vehicle, Class A misdemeanor

Out-of-county warrant- Guadalupe County- Unlawful carry of a weapon

During the investigation, deputies found that one of the recovered weapons was connected to other violent crimes in the area.

More charges for the suspects could be pending, and the investigation continues.