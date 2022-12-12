Father at center of San Antonio AMBER Alert arrested again, this time in connection to felony child abuse case

SAN ANTONIO – A father at the center of an ongoing battle with Child Protective Services over the custody of his children has been arrested in San Antonio for the second time in as many weeks, this time in connection to a 2021 felony child abuse case east of Houston.

Jaime Davidson, 40, was taken into custody Saturday on a bond revocation warrant issued out of Chambers County.

He is being held without bond at the Bexar County Jail.

Davidson and his wife, Jacklyn Davidson, were each charged earlier this month with interference with child custody after CPS officials informed law enforcement that the couple had refused to hand over their six children to the agency.

Law enforcement then issued an AMBER Alert on Dec. 3.

Jacklyn Davidson made multiple posts to social media during the active AMBER Alert, claiming the family was unfairly treated by CPS, the state agency tasked with protecting children in Texas.

Left: Jacklyn Davidson, 35. Right: Jaime Davidson, 40 (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

The children were later turned over by Jacklyn Davidson to law enforcement and she was taken into custody on the state jail felony interference charge.

Jaime Davidson was taken into custody on the same charge hours later, BCSO officials said.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Bexar County on Jan. 3.

Jacklyn Davidson is due back in court Jan. 11, records show.

A CPS spokeswoman released the following statement last week:

“Our job is to respond to reports of possible abuse or neglect from law enforcement, medical or school professionals, or the public and investigate those reports based on legal guidelines. We then present that information to a judge who then decides if there is any further action we should take. That process was followed in this case.”

The spokeswoman confirmed Monday the six children, all of whom are under the age of 12, remain in the care of CPS.

Officials previously said the children were being housed together at a shelter.

Chambers County child abuse case

Jaime Davidson was indicted by a Chambers County grand jury in November 2021 for felony injury to a child, court records obtained Monday by KSAT Investigates show.

Jaime Davidson “intentionally and knowingly” caused injury to a child under the age of 14 in Oct. 2021 by striking her leg and buttocks with a belt or “in a manner unknown to the grand jury,” the indictment states.

Authorities in Chambers County on Friday issued an alias capias warrant for Davidson, records show. This type of warrant is typically issued in felony cases when a defendant misses a court appearance.

The couple’s attorney, Derek Ritchie, did not respond to a phone call seeking comment Monday from KSAT.

A spokesperson for the Department of Family and Protective Services Region 6, which covers Chambers County, declined to comment Monday stating that specific details of DFPS cases are confidential according to law.

BCSO officials have not provided an update on when Jaime Davidson will be transferred Chambers County.

