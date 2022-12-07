75º

Child Protective Services responds after parents speak out against agency following their arrest

Jacklyn and Jamie Davidson charged with interference with child custody after disappearing with their six children, prompting AMBER Alert

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Child Protective Services has released a statement regarding the case of two parents now facing charges of interference of child custody.

Both parents were arrested Saturday after an AMBER Alert was issued for their six children.

CPS was temporarily granted custody of the children due to abuse allegations.

On Monday, the parents spoke out against CPS handling their case. The couple’s lawyer says they cooperated with CPS the whole time before the Amber Alert was issued.

CPS issued the following statement:

“Our job is to respond to reports of possible abuse or neglect from law enforcement, medical or school professionals, or the public and investigate those reports based on legal guidelines. We then present that information to a judge who then decides if there is any further action we should take. That process was followed in this case.”

As of now, the children are together in a shelter.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

