Popular renaissance festival adds third weekend in January

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Renaissance Festival is adding a third weekend to the lineup for 2023.

Festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21-22, 28-29 and Feb 4-5 at the River Star Arts and Events Park, located at 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.

This is the 7th year the rain-or-shine festival returns to Kerrville.

Eight stages of entertainment will feature both returning and new acts, including dancers, musicians, magicians, jugglers and contests in addition to the return of Last Chance Forever, The Bird of Prey Conservancy.

The full entertainment schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

More than 30 shops offering handmade crafts such as wooden toys, leather accessories, clothing, hats, glassware, jewelry and more will be available for attendees to get in some Christmas shopping.

There will also be an abundance of food items available including funnel cake, cinnamon-roasted nuts, chocolate-covered cheesecake, fresh donuts, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, deep-fried caramel apple, deep-fried Oreos, and deep-fried pecan pie, paired with craft beer, wine and mead.

Festival admission is $16.95 for adults, $9.95 for children ages 5-12 and children ages 4 and younger are free. Parking is also free.

Additional information can be found at Kerrvillerenfest.com.