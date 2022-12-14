Man arrested after hitting, killing person with vehicle and evading Blanco County deputies, authorities say

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Skladany, 31, was booked into the Zavala County Jail on a capital murder charge on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in South Texas after he fatally struck a person with a vehicle and evaded Blanco County authorities during a shootout, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Skladany, 31, was booked into the Zavala County Jail on a capital murder charge on Tuesday.

The investigation started before noon on Monday when Blanco deputies received a call for an aggravated assault.

A female caller said Skladany was armed with a gun and hit her husband with a vehicle outside a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in Blanco.

Family members ran to a wooded area but Skladany drove after them and struck two people, killing one of them, authorities said.

That person’s age and name were not released.

Deputies attempted to arrest Skladany, but a shootout erupted. Skladany eventually crashed his vehicle, ran to a nearby home, entered it to steal car keys, and then stole that family’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Skladany was found in the stolen vehicle in Batesville, a town in Zavala County, on Tuesday morning, according to deputies there.

ZCSO said deputies recovered the stolen vehicle. Batesville is more than two hours southwest of Blanco.

Skladany’s bond is set at $2 million, according to the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

Read also: