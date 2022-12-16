Crime Stoppers release pictures of suspects believed to be involved in shooting of Uber driver, passenger

Crime Stoppers released pictures of two men believed to have been involved in the shooting of an Uber driver and passenger on Dec. 10 in the 6800 block of NW Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers on Thursday released pictures of two men believed to have been involved in the shooting of an Uber driver and passenger.

According to San Antonio police, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with another man outside a bar. The man then got a ride home with an Uber driver.

The Uber driver and passenger were driving away from the bar around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, when the suspects opened fire into the victim’s vehicle.

The driver then stopped on the entrance ramp of Loop 410 near Alamo Downs Parkway and ran into a nearby hotel to ask for help, SAPD said.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was shot three times, and the passenger was hit once, police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where they were last reported in stable condition.

If you recognize the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

