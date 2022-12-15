Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital

San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78.

Police said a Brinks truck was in the drive-thru of the bank, and three men accosted the driver.

The driver was assaulted and at some point, one of the suspects opened fire, police said. No one was hit by a bullet in the shooting.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening.

Police said there were several witnesses, and no one else was injured.

SAPD is currently looking for the three men, who left the scene in a black sedan.

A similar incident happened at the location in August, when two men approached the security worker with the money bags and disarmed him before taking the money and fleeing with about $300,000.

