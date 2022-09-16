Man accused of robbing armored truck at Northeast Side business arrested, SAPD says

San Antonio police said they arrested a 21-year-old man, and another is still on the run in connection with a robbery of an armored vehicle at a business on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they arrested a 21-year-old man, and another is still on the run in connection with a robbery of an armored vehicle at a business on the Northeast Side.

The robbery happened at a business in the 6800 block of FM 78 when an armored truck was making its rounds on Aug. 25.

Police said two men came up to the security worker with the money bags and disarmed him before taking the money and fleeing with about $300,000.

SAPD said its robbery task force was able to find one suspect, Lawrence Eric Taylor, through extensive research. Officers were able to track the vehicle the men left the scene in to a home and arrested Taylor after obtaining a warrant.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. They did not have a name to release during Thursday’s news conference.

Taylor faces a charge of aggravated robbery, police said.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.