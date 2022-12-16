Man shot, killed at West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said a man had returned home after a meal from a fast food restaurant around 2 p.m. Friday near Mira Vista and Culebra.

The man went back inside his home to get his brother so they could eat in the car. When the man returned to his vehicle, he spotted a white sedan he had seen previously, police said.

Someone inside the white sedan fired multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon, striking the man twice in the abdomen before taking off, SAPD said.

The man made it back to his apartment before collapsing. He died at the scene a short time later, according to police.

Officers said they are looking for three men who were in the white sedan. The shooting motive is unknown at this time.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.