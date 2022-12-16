UTSA and Troy help kickoff bowl season Friday in Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 college football bowl season is here. The 43-game slate kicks off today with two contests, including the UTSA Roadrunners and the Troy Trojans in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl.

UTSA arrived in Orlando on Monday afternoon to start their week of game preparation and fun activities. Roadrunners’ tight end and Brandeis High School alumnus, Oscar Cardenas is thrilled to be representing the 210 in Orlando this week.

“I mean, it’s a great time,” Cardenas told KSAT 12 sports in Orlando. “I mean, coming from San Antonio it’s a dream come true. I’m glad I could do something for the younger guys in high school still and show them that there’s a chance that could happen and you can do great things coming up here to this level.”

UTSA's Oscar Cardenas speaks to reporters prior to the Roadrunner's bowl game versus Troy. (KSAT)

The 11-2 Roadrunners will play the 11-2 Trojans in a contest where something will have to give. UTSA’s offensive can score a lot of points, while the Trojans hang their hat on defense and shutting down the opposition.

“They’re a great team, very physical on defense,” Cardenas said. “Their defense is really, I think, top eight I hear. Their offense is outstanding. They have a bunch of great guys there. It’s going to be a very tough game, a very physical game. We can’t wait.”

This is the first meeting on the football field between UTSA and Troy.