New seafood restaurant ‘Go Fish Market’ to open in San Antonio on Jan. 12

SAN ANTONIO – Husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter are adding a new seafood restaurant to their growing list of ventures.

Go Fish Market will open on Jan. 12 near the Pearl at 125 W. Grayson St., a news release said.

The café will be the Carpenter’s fourth undertaking following the success of their previously opened restaurants, which include Little Em’s Oyster Bar, Up Scale, and Claudine.

Go Fish Market Founders Houston and Emily Carpenter (Go Fish Market)

The high-end eatery will offer fresh seafood for purchase and dine-in dishes, including fish tacos, oysters, caviar, and fish and chips.

The restaurant also has a curated wine bar for guests.

Fish and chips meal (Go Fish Market)

The cafe’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are not needed.

Go Fish Market staff (Go Fish Market)

